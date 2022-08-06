Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMH opened at $243.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

