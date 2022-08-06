Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

