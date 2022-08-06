Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 627,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

