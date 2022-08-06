Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 24,989 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.