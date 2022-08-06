Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 387,050 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,050 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

