Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

