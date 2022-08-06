Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

