Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.11.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Capital Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.