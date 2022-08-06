Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.11.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
