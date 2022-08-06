Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.11.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

