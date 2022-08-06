Honest Price Tops $0.0087 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $819,484.99 and $1,130.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 254.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

