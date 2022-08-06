Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

