Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.
NYSE:HMN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.
HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
