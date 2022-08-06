Hord (HORD) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hord (HORD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $1.08 million and $233,091.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.