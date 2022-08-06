Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $268,351. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

