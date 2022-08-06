Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

HWM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

