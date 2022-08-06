Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 1,792,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

