HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.