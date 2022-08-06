Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.
HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
