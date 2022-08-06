HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $415.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.58.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $372.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.10.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

