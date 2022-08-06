HUNT Price Reaches $0.48 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00069201 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.