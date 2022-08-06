Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

