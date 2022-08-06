Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,167.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $836,305.37 and approximately $2,167.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00291078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00126176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00081068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

