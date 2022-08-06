Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

