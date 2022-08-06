ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $26.41 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00023164 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $538,223.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
