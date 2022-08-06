ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 90 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

