ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 66 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.