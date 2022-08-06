iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.38 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $86.53 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067704 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

