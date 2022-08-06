IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $222,386.59 and approximately $23,783.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,954.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069840 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.