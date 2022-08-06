ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.12 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.99 ($0.06). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.36 ($0.07), with a volume of 7,515,456 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.11. The company has a market cap of £15.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
