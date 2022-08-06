Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.