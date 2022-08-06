Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Trading Up 1.3%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 30.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

