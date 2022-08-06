Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,437 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

