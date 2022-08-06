Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 17,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.