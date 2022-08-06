Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($49.90) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

