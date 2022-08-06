InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE INFU opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

