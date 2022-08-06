Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $232,585.27 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $232,585.27 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

