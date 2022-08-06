Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.54

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.54 and traded as low as C$7.12. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 43,369 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

