Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Purchases $728,134.25 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,389,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 948,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALDX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.