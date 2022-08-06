Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells 8,691 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of CLW stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $723.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.