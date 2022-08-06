Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 12,640 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

HRMY opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $57.13.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.