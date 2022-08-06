Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$652,734.50 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,227,997.20.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.