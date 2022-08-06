Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman Sells $1,906,798.11 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.