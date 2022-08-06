Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,573. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

