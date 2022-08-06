Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 150,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
