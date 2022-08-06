Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. 150,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

