Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE IBP opened at $98.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

