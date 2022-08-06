Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

