Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Insulet stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

