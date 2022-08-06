Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.84. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 234.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.