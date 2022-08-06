Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

