Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a negative rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

