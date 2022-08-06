Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,633,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $519.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.55 and its 200 day moving average is $501.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

